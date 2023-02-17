Julian Andres Santa

The Department of Sports and Culture of the Mayor’s Office of Marseille continues in its task of massifying physical activity in its municipality and being able to reach more communities, offering variety so that each one can choose the discipline of their choice. This is how so far in 2023, there are already 10 processes that are being carried out with the training schools that have been strengthened for the healthy occupation of free time and thus promote great local talents that leave the Marseillaise flag flying high in the competencies involved.

Classes at the House of Culture

There are five counselors who resumed their classes at the Casa de la Cultura, among them the orchestra groups led by Carlos Julio Ocampo; the martial musician band with Carlos Alberto Pérez Jiménez, rural initiation with the monitor César Augusto Londoño; training in graphic arts with instructor Alejandra Londoño and arts under the guidance of trainer Jhon Jairo Echeverry.

Likewise, the five teachers who resumed the sports offer in volleyball with Hernán Quebrada, in cycling by William Ospina; soccer with Bryan Álvarez; musical physical activity directed by Carlos Alberto Ortiz and table tennis with Andrés Felipe Muriel.