Around 4:00 p.m. this Wednesday, February 8, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram users began to report difficulties when sharing content on these digital platforms.

Some content such as stories are being deleted or appear without views and, in some cases, it does not even load the main page.

Apparently, these interruptions are related to a global decline; since, the failures have been reported in several countries; in conclusion, they are not problems related to the speed of the Internet.