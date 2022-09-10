Listen to the audio version of the article

Update and enrich the curriculum with new skills. Deepen your cultural interests and make your job and career prospects more concrete. It is with these reasons that people enroll in a post-university master’s degree: to say so is the latest report by AlmaLaurea – the consortium that groups together the largest number of Italian universities – on the profile of 2021 master’s graduates.

After all, investing in a master’s degree is increasingly convenient to find a job: one year after graduation, the employment rate is 89.1%, up 1.9% over 12 months for those who achieve a second-level master’s degrees, and much higher than master’s graduates, which stop at 74.6 percent. The range of opportunities at the starting blocks in 2022 and 2023 exceeds 3 thousand proposals – including first level, second level, executive and MBA – implemented by Italian universities and major private training institutes.

A decisive leap forward compared to the 2,800 masters a year ago, with the most consistent new entries concentrated in the health, economic, social and legal areas: both boast more than a thousand proposals. In percentage terms, the masters in the scientific-technological area (+ 7%) and above all the humanities (+ 20%) are growing the most. Also this year all the disciplinary areas are crossed by the digital revolution, which has led to updating the curricula with knowledge related to new technologies.

And, always in the name of digital, on the teaching front, the focus is increasingly on blended (face-to-face and remote) and flexible formulas, available for over 1,400 masters.

Il Sole 24 Ore dedicates an 80-page Guide to masters: from the news on teaching to proposals abroad, from costs to scholarships and bank loans,‘instant book will be on newsstands on Tuesday 12 September at the cost of one euro, in addition to the price of the newspaper.