MasterCard Partners with Alipay to Launch New Service

Mobile payment in mainland China has been integrated into daily life, but in the past, international tourists who did not have a local bank account in mainland China found it difficult to make mobile payment in mainland China, making it impossible to move a single step. At the time when the mainland’s entry policy continues to be opened and tourism activities are fully resumed, MasterCard announced on the 21st that it will jointly launch a new service with “Alipay”, a digital payment platform under the Ant Group, to help international tourists enjoy convenient and safe cashless travel in the mainland .

Based on the partnership reached between the two parties in 2019, the service provides consumers and merchants with a more powerful digital payment solution. Through a convenient and secure way, international tourists can be like local people when they are in the mainland. Mobile phone scan code payment.

To achieve all this, cardholders only need to bind a MasterCard credit card or Debit financial card to the Alipay digital wallet.

The MasterCard Economic Research Institute recently released the fourth annual tourism report “Global Trends of the Tourism Industry in 2023”, and the global tourism industry is continuing to recover.

Driven by high-income consumers, leisure travel bookings in March this year increased by about 31% compared with the same period in 2019 before the epidemic. It is expected that popular tourist destinations around the world, including mainland China, will benefit.

Li Yongshi, General Manager of International Business in Greater China, Ant Group, pointed out that the expansion of cooperation between Alipay and MasterCard and the launch of new services will not only improve the travel experience of inbound international tourists, but also open up the platform for Alipay in the context of the continued recovery of global tourism. The majority of merchants bring more overseas business opportunities.

This time, the main purpose is to introduce the protection of the MasterCard payment platform “MasterCard Payment Gateway Service”. Regardless of the size of the merchant and where the transaction occurs, the payment can be easily accepted, thereby helping the development of the enterprise, ensuring the safety of consumers, and completing the transaction with peace of mind. trade.

Chang Qing, Executive Vice President of MasterCard and President of Greater China, emphasized that this further cooperation with Ant Group will once again deepen MasterCard’s long-term commitment to the mainland market. With the gradual recovery of the tourism industry, global MasterCard cardholders can obtain a safe and convenient payment experience in the mainland, whether they are traveling for business or leisure.

The post MasterCard joins hands with Alipay to launch a new service appeared first on Business Times.

