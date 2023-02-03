Home News Masterful work of art of nature!
News

Masterful work of art of nature!

by admin
Masterful work of art of nature!

Santa Marta continues to captivate the eyes and hearts of citizens. Between orange and gray colorsthe samarium sky opened the door to the night in the ‘Pearl of America’.

Once again, the combination between the caribbean sea and skyfalls in love with the gaze of locals and visitors who have described the sunsets of the most beautiful Bay in America as the best in Colombia.

Added to this work of art is the grandeur of the Gran Morro de Santa Marta, the eternal guardian of the Bay.

And so the night is prevailing in the ‘Pearl’, where the flashes of the moon also begin to illuminate the eyes of the spectators who daily raise their gaze to the sky to observe the magic that nature paints in the sky that surrounds the Bastide city.

See also  Struck and hit by a car: hospitalized in serious condition

You may also like

Timo launches “Your nickname”

The US names Colombian Linda Caicedo “Ambassador of...

Dismantled drug trafficking network that would be made...

Decree ready for Petro to assume regulation of...

Europe negotiates to raise barriers to reach an...

They predict that the vegan food market will...

Two years in prison for a subject who...

Requirements for drivers entering from Venezuela

In Becerril, almost $1,000 million was “spent” on...

there festival

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy