Santa Marta continues to captivate the eyes and hearts of citizens . Between orange and gray colors the samarium sky opened the door to the night in the ‘Pearl of America’.

Once again, the combination between the caribbean sea and skyfalls in love with the gaze of locals and visitors who have described the sunsets of the most beautiful Bay in America as the best in Colombia.

Added to this work of art is the grandeur of the Gran Morro de Santa Marta, the eternal guardian of the Bay.

And so the night is prevailing in the ‘Pearl’, where the flashes of the moon also begin to illuminate the eyes of the spectators who daily raise their gaze to the sky to observe the magic that nature paints in the sky that surrounds the Bastide city.