“Masters”. A female revolution in Madrid, from Fede Galizia to Artemisia Gentileschi – World

Elisabetta Sirani, Portia wounding her thigh,1664, Oil on canvas, 138 x 101 cm, Collections of Art and History of the Cassa di Risparmio Foundation in Bologna

World – For centuries their revolutionary fame has been overshadowed by a context that only wanted men at the center of every field, from canvas to science.

Yet artists such as Artemisia Gentileschi, Angelica Kauffmann, Clara Peeters, Rosa Bonheur, Mary Cassatt, Berthe Morisot, have broken the mold with forays of undoubted excellence.

In Madrid, from 31 October to 4 February, the Museo Nacional Thyssen-Bornemisza pays homage to them with teachersan exhibition curated by Rocío de la Villa, read from a feminist perspective, which embraces over one hundred pieces including paintings, sculptures, fabrics, works on paper.

Artemisia Gentileschi, Judith and her handmaid, 1618-19, oil on canvas, 93.5 x 114 cm, Florence, Palazzo Pitti

The itinerary offers a journey through masterpieces created between the end of the 16th century and the first decades of the 20th. The exhibition focuses on groups of artists, patrons and gallery owners who shared sociocultural values ​​and conditions despite the patriarchal system. The itinerary highlights how these protagonists have faced the burning issues of their time by bringing new iconography and alternative perspectives. teachers it is an exhibition of women who represent women and their interests, cultured and curious personalities, travellers, cosmopolitans who in some cases have received the support of teachers, companions, husbands, brothers.

The literary and academic debate that took place in Europe, from the end of the fourteenth century up to the French Revolution, in defense of the intellectual capacity and the right of women to access knowledge and politics is renewed along the way through the production of some brushes by the Northern Italy, between the 16th and part of the 17th century. The scenes return biblical figures and heroines of antiquity such as the Judith with the head of Holofernes (1600) by Lavinia Fontana or Susanna and the old men (1623) by Artemisia Gentileschi or again Portia wounding her thigh (1664), di Elisabetta Sirani.

Fede Galizia, Glass fruit bowl with peaches, quinces and jasmine, Oil on panel, Ala Ponzone Art Gallery – Civic Museum, Cremona | Photo: © Ala Ponzone Photographic Archive – Civic Museum, Cremona

If the works of Maria Sibylla Merian, Fede Galizia, Giovanna Garzoni or Clara Peeters show all female observation skills and scientific knowledge, the attention of female artists for the exotic, which exploded in the mid-nineteenth century, is evident in the works of Rosa Bonheur, Henriette Browne, Mary Cassatt. Examples of working women, sometimes employed in various trades and professions, cover the period from 1860 to the first decades of the 20th century. And here it is in a section of the exhibition The laundresses (1882) by Marie-Louise Petitet, The cherry tree (1891) by Berthe Morisot, The housewives (1905) di Lluïsa Vidal o The shoe shop (circa 1911) by Elizabeth Sparhawk-Jones.

The theme of motherhood, one of the most represented in the history of art, only made its way towards the end of the 19th century, when artists began to capture women’s feelings about their condition. Numerous representations of friends immortalized in situations of complicity, study or shared leisure date back to the beginning of the 20th century. They are common spaces and moments that offer multiple variations of an unprecedented iconography: friendship between women. From this point of view, the itinerary offers significant presences such as The sisters (1869) by Berthe Morisot, Three Women with Umbrellas (The three Graces) (c. 1880) by Marie Bracquemond, o He bouquet (1925) by Lola Anglada.

Clara Peeters, Still life with flowers, silver-gilt cup, almonds, nuts, sweets, rolls, wine and pewter jug, 1611, Oil on panel, 73 X 52 cm, Madrid, Prado National Museum | Photo: © Photo Archive. Prado National Museum, Madrid

Between 1900 and 1937, many female artists continued to address the iconography that underlined the complicity between women and their distinctive contribution to the languages ​​of the new avant-gardes. Many of them have actively participated in avant-garde movements, have been a model of strength, commitment, vitality, creativity and independence. Camille Claudel, Jacqueline Marval, Helene Funke, Natalia Goncharova, Frida Kahlo, Ángeles Santos, examples of great teachers, is dedicated to the last section of the exhibition which, after the presentation in Madrid, will arrive, in a reduced version, at the Arp Museum Bahnhof Rolandseck in Remagen (Germany).