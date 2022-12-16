Pieve di Soligo becomes a university seat. The historic barchessa of Villa Brandolini, in Soligo, will in fact become a national incubator for the training of young architects, with an innovative master dedicated to restoration. There will be experts from the Iuav of Venice, but also from other Italian universities. In essence, Villa Brandolini as a university seat, where restoration will be taught through digitization, the so-called augmented reality and the metaverse.

Federestauro, the federation of restoration businesses and professions, led by Alberto Rui, will take care of it: «If Italy preserves and possesses the most important architectural, artistic, cultural and historical heritage in the world, this supremacy is achieved only because we have of the most important skills, knowledge, techniques and technologies in the world in the restoration sector».

Today the ceremony took place with which the awards were presented to the Municipality of Pieve di Soligo and to the Francesco Fabbri Foundation as members of the Italian Heritage and of Assocastelli. The event was attended by Ivan Drogo Inglese, president of the States General of Italian Heritage and of Assocastelli, the association that brings together the managers and owners, private and public, of period and historic buildings. During the meeting, the president wanted to celebrate the illustrious family of the Brandolini D’Adda counts and the figure of Senator Francesco Fabbri who was undersecretary and minister of state.

In the introductory report it was highlighted how the possessions of the Brandolini D’Adda were mainly concentrated in the area between the municipalities of Cison di Valmarino, Cordignano and Pieve di Soligo. The mayor Stefano Soldan was present for the municipality and the president Alberto Baban for the Fabbri Foundation. Also present at the ceremony were representatives of the Italia Nostra association and of Unpli, the National Union of Pro Loco d’Italia, over 6,000 in Italy.