Mastrocola against ChatGPT: “He will destroy the school forever, he will be the perfect teacher for our bad times”

In the ever-widening sea of ​​emerging technologies, artificial intelligence (AI) has undeniably taken a leading role, catalyzing both excitement and suspicion. Indeed, it is not uncommon for admiration for technological progress to insinuate a fear for what it could bring.

This is precisely the perspective explored by Paula Mastrocolawriter and teacher, in her editorial in “La Stampa” last May 24th.

Mastrocola investigates the innovation of ChatGPT and other AIs, focusing on their impact on learning, knowledge and ultimately education.

The author paints a picture where ChatGPT dominates the classrooms, enthusiastically welcomed by both students and teachers. However, this view is not without its dangers. Mastrocola highlights a paradox: the omniscience of AI risks replacing education and teaching, inverting their traditional value.

The heart of the debate concerns the role of the teacher. Mastrocola questions the effectiveness of a teaching body that seems to have brought the school to a level of stasis and crisis. On the other hand, he proposes an alternative where ChatGPT, the “non-teacher”, who possesses all human knowledge but does not teach lessons, prevails. The idea is provocative: why still subject the student to the boredom and humiliation of a lesson, when AI can “magically” bring out knowledge without teaching?

But here is a fundamental distinction: unlike Socrates, ChatGPT is a machine. He has no education in reality as a guiding star. AI can present information and data, but it cannot provide the context, insight, or critical perspective that characterize a liberal arts education.

Mastrocola underlines that AI, in its fluidity of adaptation, could reach unexpected extremes, such as becoming “GPTLgbt+”, changing according to the needs and expectations of the students. This could result in the complete deletion of teachers, lessons, subjects, grades, classes, desks and even books, all embedded in ChatGPT.

The dystopian picture painted by Mastrocola is a powerful social critique. The school is, in fact, a fundamental institution for the education and growth of young people. Radically transforming education through AI could mean eliminating school. Therefore, for the teacher, ChatGPT is “the perfect professor for our bad times”.