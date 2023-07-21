Home » Matadi: introduction of road barriers from 11 p.m.
News

Matadi: introduction of road barriers from 11 p.m.

by admin

The mayor of Matadi, Dominique Nkodia Mbete, decided to set up road barriers from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. from July 19 in this city of Kongo-Central.

These barriers will be installed in the neuralgiues points of the city:

In the municipality of Nzanza:

Belvedere roundabout
Round-point Nzanza

In the municipality of Mvuzi:

Round-point Mvuadu

In the municipality of Matadi:

