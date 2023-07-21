Matadi: introduction of road barriers from 11 p.m.

0
Belvedere roundabout
The mayor of Matadi, Dominique Nkodia Mbete, decided to set up road barriers from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. from July 19 in this city of Kongo-Central.
These barriers will be installed in the neuralgiues points of the city:
In the municipality of Nzanza:
Belvedere roundabout
Round-point Nzanza
In the municipality of Mvuzi:
Round-point Mvuadu
In the municipality of Matadi:
See also Gale blue and thunder and lightning yellow!Shanghai Double Early Warning of Heavy Rainfall in Northern Area | Shanghai_Sina Technology_Sina