Matadi: the police disperse a march of customs declarants

Radio Okapi/Ph. Nana Pluriche Mambu”/>

The police repressed this Saturday, April 22 in Matadi (Kongo Central) a march of customs declarants from the various corporations and carrying out their activities in the port city.

These customs brokers wanted to denounce through this demonstration the dizzying increase in the customs value that the General Directorate of Customs and Excise (DGDA) has configured in its sydonia system.

They are asking for a change at the head of the general management of this financial management.

Customs declarants all seek the personal intervention of the Head of State to lower the customs value which, according to them, seriously affects the population.

This march started from the Kinkanda roundabout. It did not reach the governor’s office, its point of departure.

It’s towards the Safari district She was prevented from progressing towards the Safari district by elements of the police, using tear gas e. There have been arrests.

And yet according to these declarants, this march was peaceful. It consisted in denouncing the vertiginous increase in the customs value, which according to them, jeopardizes the customs sector of central Kongo, and violates the law governing not only the customs code, but also all the regulatory and legal texts in vigor,

These customs declarants also castigate the detention at the ANR of Bruno Nzau, the first servant within the gathering of Conscientious Declarants REDECO.

Radio Okapi could not get the reaction of the General Directorate of Customs and Excise on this subject.