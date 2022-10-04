Home News Matarrese investigated for fraudulent bankruptcy
Matarrese investigated for fraudulent bankruptcy

Searches are underway by the Guardia di Finanza in the offices of the Matarrese entrepreneurs from Bari, on a mandate from the Public Prosecutor who is investigating for fraudulent bankruptcy for dissipation. The investigations concern the bankruptcy of some companies. The suspects are eight, including the former president of the FIGC, Antonio Matarrese. The other suspects are: Amato, Salvatore and Marco Matarrese; Valerio De Luca, Oronzo Trio, Vitangelo Pellecchia and Marco Mandurino. The companies at the center of the investigations are Sodelva srls, Super Beton srl, Finba spa, Betonimpianti srl, Ecoambiente srl, Matarrese srl, Immobiliare Costruzioni spa, Icon srl, Strade e condotte Spa.

