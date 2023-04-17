Home » Match between Nacional and América at Atanasio is suspended
Match between Nacional and América at Atanasio is suspended

On the afternoon of this Sunday, April 16, a complicated situation developed inside the Atanasio Girardot Stadium in the capital Antioqueña where fans faced each other before the game between Atlético Nacional and América de Cali on date number 14.

The confrontations were so strong that the ESMAD had to intervene to calm the atmosphere and the protests of Los del Sur, known as one of the most important bars of the Antioquia group.

Protests in the Atanasio in the previous of the Nacional vs. America

Several videos of the heavy atmosphere inside the sports venue have already gone viral on social networks, for which reason the authorities announced a few minutes ago the suspension of the meeting since there would be no guarantees or security.

