Home News Match of Millionaires VS Tolima was suspended for attacking Cataño
News

Match of Millionaires VS Tolima was suspended for attacking Cataño

by admin
Match of Millionaires VS Tolima was suspended for attacking Cataño

The performance of a Deportes Tolima fan minutes before the match against Millonarios began has generated all kinds of negative reactions against violence in Colombian soccer and a reflection on the punishments that those fans should receive who attack football players.

On video was recorded the moment in which Daniel Cataño, player of the ambassador team, was attacked from behind by a Tolima fan who jumped over the fences and entered the playing field to hit the player, who however tried to retaliate by chasing the man and pushing him.

More indignation was generated than because of his defensive reaction, Cataño was reprimanded with a red card by referee Wilmar Roldán, which left the millionaire player out of the game.

See also  They insult a kid with kidney disease, a letter from some students: «They mocked you and hurt you. But you are not alone "

You may also like

Promoting Chinese-style modernization needs to properly handle several...

They investigate the murder of a teacher in...

The well-known tickler of the center fell

There are rainy and snowy weather in the...

RBD concert in Colombia already has a date

Ministry of Defense demands that boys and girls...

Second anniversary. Luis Arias Mosquera.

“If you can’t, step aside”: President Petro to...

Which play?The CCP declared in a high profile...

Pick and plate in Medellín Tuesday, February 14,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy