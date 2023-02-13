The performance of a Deportes Tolima fan minutes before the match against Millonarios began has generated all kinds of negative reactions against violence in Colombian soccer and a reflection on the punishments that those fans should receive who attack football players.

On video was recorded the moment in which Daniel Cataño, player of the ambassador team, was attacked from behind by a Tolima fan who jumped over the fences and entered the playing field to hit the player, who however tried to retaliate by chasing the man and pushing him.

More indignation was generated than because of his defensive reaction, Cataño was reprimanded with a red card by referee Wilmar Roldán, which left the millionaire player out of the game.