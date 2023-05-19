Home » matches, schedules and rivals of the World Cup in Argentina –
News

matches, schedules and rivals of the World Cup in Argentina –

by admin
matches, schedules and rivals of the World Cup in Argentina –


This Saturday, May 20, 2023, the Ecuadorian U20 soccer teamse will premiere in the World Championship of this category, to be developed in Argentina.

Ecuador shares the Group B with the selections of United States, Slovakia and Fiji. The match schedule was established as follows:

The premiere of the ‘tricolor’ will be against the United States at the San Juan del Bicentenario Stadium starting at 1:00 p.m. Three days later, that is, on Tuesday, May 23, they will face the Slovakian team, at 4:00 p.m., in the same redoubt.

The last group stage match will be on Friday, May 26, at 1:00 p.m., at the Santiago del Estero Stadium.

international

Kendry Páez heads the list, a player who It has already been acquired by English Chelsea. In addition to Paéz, the defenses were summoned:

  • Joel Ordóñez, from Belgian Bruges
  • Christian García, from Spanish Leganés
  • Maiky De La Cruz, of the French Stade de Reims
  • Nilson Angulo, from Belgian Anderlecht
  • Denil Castillo
  • Stalin Valencia, from the Mexican Pumas Tabasco

The coach of the national tricolor, Miguel Bravo, stated that the assembly of the team he was careful and that the World Cup team will have the best. In total, it will take 21 players to the World Cup match.

See also  Was it a man-made disaster? !Experts reveal the truth about 3.4 million people who have difficulty drinking water in 10 provinces in the Yangtze River Basin | Yangtze River Basin | Drought | High Temperature |

You may also like

жŷ ذóĿ׷_֤

EQS-Adhoc: Correction of a release from 17/05/2023, 16:20...

The first documented kisses occurred in Mesopotamia 4,500...

In Aguachica, 12 minors were poisoned by an...

The course is set again

Nobody claims the body of Junior Roldán alias...

Minor injured in student fight at an educational...

The richness of biodiversity in Guangxi ranks third...

China-Central Asia Summit held in Xi’an

The social fabric – breaking latest news

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy