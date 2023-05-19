matches, schedules and rivals of the World Cup in Argentina





This Saturday, May 20, 2023, the Ecuadorian U20 soccer teamse will premiere in the World Championship of this category, to be developed in Argentina.

Ecuador shares the Group B with the selections of United States, Slovakia and Fiji. The match schedule was established as follows:

The premiere of the ‘tricolor’ will be against the United States at the San Juan del Bicentenario Stadium starting at 1:00 p.m. Three days later, that is, on Tuesday, May 23, they will face the Slovakian team, at 4:00 p.m., in the same redoubt.

The last group stage match will be on Friday, May 26, at 1:00 p.m., at the Santiago del Estero Stadium.

international

Kendry Páez heads the list, a player who It has already been acquired by English Chelsea. In addition to Paéz, the defenses were summoned:

Joel Ordóñez, from Belgian Bruges

Christian García, from Spanish Leganés

Maiky De La Cruz, of the French Stade de Reims

Nilson Angulo, from Belgian Anderlecht

Denil Castillo

Stalin Valencia, from the Mexican Pumas Tabasco

The coach of the national tricolor, Miguel Bravo, stated that the assembly of the team he was careful and that the World Cup team will have the best. In total, it will take 21 players to the World Cup match.