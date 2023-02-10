Julian Andres Santa

Deportivo Pereira has played three games so far in 2023, with a balance of two losses, against Millonarios and Atlético Nacional and a victory against Atlético Huila. The rojiamarillo squad is still under construction and at the beginning of a new process, where from the outset they faced the first leg of the Super League final against the Antioqueños, who took the victory by the minimum for the rematch next Thursday, September 16. February at the Atanasio Girardot stadium.

The key remains open

In a press conference after the first 90 minutes of the final, coach Matecaña Alejandro Restrepo said. “It was a game for me that was even in progress, we both knew it was important to leave the series open and I think that in the end, despite the fact that we lost, it remains open for the second leg in Medellín and we hope to be competitive there.”

The team can play better

“In the game I think we can be better, we have a lot of quality in the squad, we have men who have already played many games and I think that collectively, especially in the disposition phase, we were moderately good and we worked as a team but we could have generated through possession of the ball and being in a better position so that we could take the ball to our most talented men facing the rival goal and in that we must grow, in generating”.

matter of more work

Undoubtedly, the mistakes of the rojiamarillo are corrected with more work and training days to perfect those details. “We have to train, repeat, play together, continue to face different structures in training and that in the matches of the teams we face, we can continue to grow.”

Concept about Yesus Cabrera

The 10th of the Pereira team, Yesus Cabrera, was the first baseman for the team against Nacional and that is how coach Restrepo described his performance. “While he was able to receive advantage and free, he was an important man because he has a lot of technical quality, perhaps he doesn’t end up shining because he doesn’t end up with an assist and that also has a lot to do with the comprehension and understanding he has with his closest teammates. , Angelo, Arley and the attackers. I ponder to him that he is also a hard-working man, we are happy with his performance ”.

a new process

Maicol Medina, one of the highlights in the first leg of the final, referred to the new process on the campus. “I would like to highlight the work we have been doing, this is a process but I think it is very positive, in such a short time I believe that most of the players have adapted to the game system, to what we want to impose each game, so I think the Things are going to be a lot easier.”

good job half

Without a doubt, the most outstanding players against Nacional were Carlos Ramírez, Jhonny Vásquez, Juan Pablo Zuluaga and Maicol Medina who added: “They are alternatives that we work on during the week, different tactical modules, suddenly we have a more advanced process than the others players and I think this makes it easier for us to understand each other better. At times we needed to be more daring, support the offensive zone a little more but it is necessary to work and repeat it ”.