Matecañas fans travel more than 6,000 km to see Deportivo Pereira in La Bombonera

His love for the team led several fans to undertake a 6,640 km journey from Colombia to Argentina, to witness the match between Boca Juniors and Deportivo Pereira, next Tuesday, April 18 at the iconic Alberto J. Armando Stadium, better known such as La Bombonera, in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

As the Risaraldense team announced, for this match “2,000 tickets will be available and will be sold to all Matecañas fans. As of this Saturday, April 15, 2023, only in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina. The cost of the ticket is 25 dollars; that is, about 110.00 Colombian pesos, for the fans who buy the ticket in Argentina.

This has led the fans of the Matecaña team to advance their trip, in order to acquire tickets for this historic match, on date 2 of the Copa Libertadores.

“A lot of Pereira fans always go to Argentina on this flight”, follower of Deportivo Pereira.

It is worth mentioning that, in its debut, Grande Matecaña drew 1-1 against Colo-Colo from Chile. The next match of the Furia Matecaña for the Copa Conmebol Libertadores, will be at home at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium against Monagas from Venezuela on May 4 at 09:00 p.m.