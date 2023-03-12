Julian Andres Santa

Soccer Sunday for the current Colombian soccer champion. At 4 in the afternoon, Deportivo Pereira will visit the field of the Alberto Grisales stadium in Rionegro, to face the Águilas Doradas, in a commitment valid for the eighth date of the Colombian League. The rojiamarillos had a week to prepare for this duel, after having tied at home 1-1 against Deportes Tolima with an agonizing goal from their central defender Geisson Perea in replacement time.

This is how he analyzes the confrontation

In a previous press conference, this was stated by the coach of the Pereiras, Alejandro Restrepo. “It will be an important match for both of them due to the moment of the championship, due to their position in the table, a team that was one of the few that was able to maintain a squad and strengthen it, so we will find ourselves a rival faithful to their philosophy, who tries to control the game through possession of the ball and we believe that each time our new players join in with those who were already there and that makes us a more even group”.

Águilas arrives beaten

The Antioqueños suffered their first defeat of the championship last day after a surprising 0-3 against Medellín as visitors, taking into account that it is not very common for the golds to lose by a large number of goals. In the standings they add 12 units, two more than the Risaraldians.

He praised Ramírez and Suárez

One of the most important novelties for this afternoon is the return of Carlos Ramírez, after having paid the two sanction dates for his expulsion. “Carlos is a captain of the team and more than giving us the peace of mind that he is there, it is the certainty that Yeison Suárez is very well and that is worthless, what has just happened in these last two games, where we scored four points out of six with he competed in a great way, he understood what we wanted from him in the game and we hope that Carlos Ramírez returns at that high level that he has always had since we arrived here, so that he brings us all his experience, ability, goals and the most His leadership is important.”

no angelo

For his part, the main casualty is the absence of striker Ángelo Rodríguez, as he suffered a fibrillar rupture of the right adductor, for which reason his disability will last approximately two weeks. The big question is, who will accompany forward Arley Rodríguez up? Will players who have not yet managed to establish themselves, such as Kevin Aladesanmi and Kener Valencia, take advantage of this moment?

Given:

The last time Deportivo Pereira visited the Águilas Doradas, it was on April 6, 2022 for the Colombia Cup with a Matecaña victory by the slightest difference after Leonardo Castro’s score. In addition, the last league win in Antioquia territory took place in 2021, also 0-1 with a goal from Brayan Castrillón.