Matecañas get on top to receive Deportivo Cali for the first date of the Colombian League 2

The emotions of the second semester of Colombian Professional Soccer began where Deportivo Pereira will debut as a local hosting Deportivo Cali tomorrow at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium starting at 8 pm. The Matecaña squad returned to the city after having had a few days of training in Armenia and finalizing details to face the Azucareros for the first date.

About the works in Quindío

The technical director Alejandro Restrepo explained: “We had a short period in Armenia where we took the opportunity to do a bit of group union, have the new ones together with those who are already in the process and get the team ready. On the subject of the injured, Maicol Medina is obviously away from the squad, finishing the medical evaluation to determine the disability. Yesus Cabrera and Santiago Londoño recovering from their injury, we believe that the three of them will be back at more or less the same time and the rest of the team will be fine”.

Will there be new strikers?

“We have been in this search, it is no secret to anyone that we were behind an important scorer in Colombian soccer and that could not happen and it took us by surprise because when you already have something so well underway and plans A, B and C as well they fall because they are positions that are very desirable. We continue looking, as long as they are players that we feel contribute to the idea, we are going to open the door for them, I think the team is already very complete, but if they can contribute to us in scoring goals and help in our pressure proposal and purposeful football, we are going to accept it”.

His concept of the players who have arrived

“Very surprised by the physical, athletic and technical capacity of the players who have arrived, you can see how good professionals they are, and I also think that they go along that line that this coaching staff has already shown to incorporate players with youth but with a certain experience, a number of matches, they have already played in important teams”.

How did the arrival of Lucas Serna happen?

“Within our management, let’s say administrative and sports management, there are also people who are in charge of this search and relationship with the players. They have introduced Lucas to us, he has joined a few days of testing, he is a midfielder with characteristics that are also a bit of an insider, he has knowledge of the game, technical quality, experience in Argentine soccer, beyond the fact that he has not played or made his debut in the first division and we as an institution have opened the door for him to be in the club”.

The continuity of Fory is now official

“Let’s say Jimer had a different week than his teammates because the clubs had to agree, he couldn’t start training until he had defined his entire situation. He trained Thursday and Friday with us in a differential way, that means that there is already an agreement in principle between the teams. Happy because he is with us, I think it will be difficult for him to be able to be here on Monday because he does not have training sessions to back him up but getting well for everything that comes ”.

What do you think of Deportivo Cali and its difficulties?

“The sports part is one thing, the administrative part is another, I think that the soccer player always wants to compete, play and sees that opportunity to show himself in the competition, the same happens with us coaches. It is difficult to analyze a team that has been with a coach for less than a week, we work on the analysis based on what Professor Jorge Luis Pinto has been doing”, pointed out the Antioquia coach at the service of Deportivo Pereira, Alejandro Restrepo.

