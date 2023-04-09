They receive Bucaramanga today at 2 in the afternoon at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas

Julian Andres Santa

Football Sunday at the Perla del Otún. Starting at 2 in the afternoon, Deportivo Pereira will receive Atlético Bucaramanga at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium in a duel corresponding to date 12 of the Colombian League. The Matecañas arrive motivated after the good presentation they had in their debut in the Copa Libertadores last Wednesday, where they drew 1-1 at home against Colo Colo from Chile.

ADD AGAIN THREES

Get a victory again, that is the motto of those led by Alejandro Restrepo, who come to this commitment with five dates without adding three (two losses and three draws) but with notable improvement in their last presentations for what today is a good opportunity to win in front of his people.

IT WILL BE THE PREMIERE OF MÁRQUEZ

The things of football and life, the Pereiran coach Alexis Márquez, will debut with the leopards against the team from his city, Deportivo Pereira. Bucaramanga does not have a good time in the national championship and for eight days he has not known victory, a streak that the Risaraldense must end, who will have his third experience as a coach.

THEY LEFT A GOOD IMPRESSION

One of the players who came on in the second half against Colo Colo for the Copa Libertadores and who contributed a lot, despite being usually a substitute, was Kevin Palacios, breaking the Chilean defense with his dribble and shooting good crosses, for which it is expected that today add more minutes, like Yilmar Velásquez and Kevin Aladesanmi, who also entered the game to save.

Deportivo Pereira comes from drawing at Hernán Ramírez Villegas against Colo Colo for Copa Libertadores.

Will he debut with El Matecaña?

The Colombian central defender Juan Sebastián Quintero, one of the new rojiamarillo players and who was in the group of concentrates for Libertadores, is expected to debut today with the rojiamarillo so that he can get to the top, thinking about the next days of Deportivo Pereira both nationally and internationally.

LAST THREE DUELS BETWEEN MATECAÑAS AND LEOPARDOS BY LEAGUE

Bucaramanga 1-3 Deportivo Pereira Deportivo Pereira 0-3 Bucaramanga Deportivo Pereira 1-1 Bucaramanga

OTHER MATCHES ON DATE 12

Today. 2:00 p.m. Deportivo Pereira vs. Bucaramanga

6:20 p.m. Alianza Petrolera vs. Santa Fe

Tomorrow. 6pm National vs Junior

8:05pm Tolima vs Pasto