The locals won it and in replacement the Antioqueñas tied it

Julian Andres Santa

In a duel corresponding to the ninth date of the Women’s League, Deportivo Pereira could not maintain its advantage due to the slightest difference against Atlético Nacional and ended up equaling 1-1, suffering the Antioqueñas tie in addition time, after scoring a penalty through Laura Aguirre. The Risaraldenses had gone up on the scoreboard with a good score by Vanessa Franco at minute 77.

lacked definition

On this occasion, the redjiamarillas needed more effectiveness when it came to specifying the plays generated on goalkeeper Vanessa Córdoba’s goal, so they should have settled the score and not left it 1-0, taking into account the strengths of the visitors.

with 10 the rival

Atlético Nacional was left with 10 players in the first half after an attack without the ball by one of the visiting players who hit Ana Milé González in the face. Professor Carlos Ariel Osorio, seeking to take advantage of the extra player, brought out winger Camila Correa and sent forward Maryluz Montillo onto the field.

They are already third in the table

After their defeat last day against Junior in Barranquilla and the draw yesterday at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas against Nacional, Deportivo Pereira is now in third place in the Women’s League with 18 points, below the leader América and Santa Fe, who is second with 20 units.

Deportivo Pereira rests for the tenth date and for the number 11, visit to La Equidad in Bogotá.

Complement date 9

Today. 3:15 p.m. Bucaramanga vs. Real Santander.

4:00 p.m. Llaneros vs. Millionaires.

Monday. 3pm. Huila vs Chico.

Synthesis

PEREIRA

Michelle Lugo

Ana Maria Guzman

Angelica Ordonez

Laura Orozco

Camila Correa

July Cardenas

Katherine Valbuena

Ana Mile González

Greicy Landazuri

Alejandra Villegas

Valeria Villegas

DT: Carlos Ariel Osorio

Changes: July Cardenas came out. Erika Largo entered. Camila Correa came out. Maryluz Montillo entered. Erika Largo came out. Maria José Rojas entered. Maryluz Montillo came out. Vanessa Franco entered. Valeria Villegas came out. Valentina Rojas entered.

NATIONAL

Vanessa Córdoba

Laura Aguirre

Angela Varon

Mary Alvarez

Nairelis Gutierrez

Katerine Osorio

Geraldine Cardona

Yirleidis Quejada

Sara Cordoba

Yesica Munoz

D.T: Jorge Barreneche