Julian Andres Santa

Deportivo Pereira Femenino played their last training session at the Alberto Mora Mora stadium, prior to their trip to Yopal, for their match tomorrow against Boyacá Chicó for the second date of the Women’s Professional League. The redjiamarillas have all the motivation despite having suffered a draw by Medellín on the first day and they worked on the details to correct for this challenge against the boyacenses.

The date begins today with the following games: América vs Llaneros at 4:10 in the afternoon; at 5, Bucaramanga vs. Santa Fe and Huila vs. Cortuluá and at 7:30 pm, Real Santander vs. Junior. Tomorrow at 4 in the afternoon, Medellín vs. La Equidad; Deportivo Pasto vs Deportivo Cali and Chicó vs Deportivo Pereira.