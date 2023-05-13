Matecañas visit Junior in search of a win

Soccer | At 8:30 p.m., the sharks are measured in the Metropolitan of Barranquilla

Julián Andrés Santa

Starting at 8:30 p.m., the Matecañas will play the penultimate round of all against all against Junior de Barranquilla at the Metropolitano stadium. The motto of the squad led by Alejandro Restrepo is to go out and look for victory against the sharks, who arrive with a difficult week after the indiscipline scandals in some of their players, after the defeat in Manizales against Once Caldas.

WITH VERY GOOD MEMORIES

The last time the rojiamarillos visited Junior’s house was on November 30, 2022, a historic night in which Deportivo Pereira qualified for the final of the second half of the League, winning 2-0 with a double from Leonardo Castro , so it brings back very good memories to the fans in the run-up to this new visit to the city of Barranquilla.

JUNIOR CAMPAIGN AT HOME

Junior has played a total of nine games this season as locals in the league, with a balance of four wins, four draws and only one loss. Precisely his last and only loss so far occurred on March 12 by a score of 1-2 against Envigado.

NEWS FROM THE MEDICAL DEPARTMENT

Deportivo Pereira announced the current status of the players who are in the medical department:

-Eber Moreno: Right ankle sprain. 5 remaining days of disability.

-Carlos Ramírez: Grade 1 tear of the right adductor muscle. 3 weeks of disability.

-Kener Valencia: Anterior cruciate ligament sprain, plus bone contusion. 3 remaining weeks of disability.

-Santiago Londoño: Chondromeniscal injury to the right knee. Waiting for magnetic resonance to know the time of disability.

-Yesus Cabrera: Anterior cruciate ligament rupture. He is currently undergoing phase two of rehabilitation with satisfactory evolution.

PEREIRA CAMPAIGN AS A VISITOR

At the close of this first semester, there are nine games that the Matecañas have played as visitors, with a balance of two victories, against Deportivo Cali and Unión Magdalena; two draws and five losses. In addition, they arrive with two falls in a row after their visits to América and La Equidad.

COMPLEMENT DATE 19.

HOY

4:10 p.m. Union Magdalena vs Deportes Tolima

6:20 p.m. Boyacá Chico vs. Millionaires

8:30pm Junior vs Deportivo Pereira

DOMINGO

2:00 p.m. Medellin vs. Pasto

4:10pm America vs Once Caldas

6:20 p.m. Alianza Petrolera vs Atlético Nacional

8:30pm Santa Fe vs Atlético Huila