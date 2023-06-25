‘Mateito’ from ‘Gangs, War and Peace’, closer to walking

John Alexander Ortiz, actor who played the remembered man for several years ‘Mateito’ from ‘Gangs, War and Peace’a production recognized by several generations for the way it addressed violence in Colombian society, recently appeared on their social networks to give their followers good news.

The actor was excited to share, surrounded by his family, the new prostheses that he will use for his legs.

Let’s remember that on March 26, 2000, the actor’s life changed forever, after being shot twice in the middle of a fight in western Bogotá. It is presumed that Ortiz’s perpetrator was a 15-year-old boy and his actions debated the actor between life and death, who came out ahead of what happened, however, he was left with sequelae, one of them limited his mobility in his legs, in addition to several complications in his health.

