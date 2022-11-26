The toll from the explosion, caused by a gas leak, which took place on the morning of Saturday 26 November in Matera, in an apartment in via Torino, in the Villa Longo district, is seven injured, two of which are seriously injured. As a precaution, the evacuation of the building, where about 15 people live, was ordered.

The two most seriously injured, a man and a woman, were first transported to the Madonna delle Grazie hospital in the Città dei Sassi in red code, and then transferred to the Bari Polyclinic, together with a third injured, albeit less seriously. due to burns reported in the explosion.

The conditions of the other two do not cause concern. Firefighters and municipal technicians will carry out technical checks in the next few hours to verify the viability of the building. The personnel of 118 Basilicata rescue, carabinieri and local police also intervened on the spot.

Meanwhile Italgas, in a note, “let it be known that the first investigations revealed that the systems belonging to it – outside the home affected by the event – were found to be intact”.