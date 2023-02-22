Manufacturing and industry are facing a transition phase towards a more sustainable future and the environmental impact is increasingly becoming a discriminating factor for consumers. Many sectors are working to achieve a higher level of sustainability through innovation processes. Within this context, the project Amulet was created to support this transition in advanced materialsto develop new products and lightened processesable to contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions.

The open call for SMEs

With this project, SMEs can present their own solutions to challenges proposed by large industrial companies and access financial and non-financial support for the entire Amulet team made up of European partners specialized in advanced materialsthus accelerating research activities and promoting the consequent transition to the phase of marketing. Each project can reach a loan of 120 thousand euros. The deadline for sending applications is 22 March 2023 at 17:00. To the link le 36 challenge proposed by companies and addressed to SMEs.

The webinar

To find out more about how to participate in the call i technopoli di Ravenna, Rimini e Forlì-Cesenatogether with Ear-ER Mech have organized a webinar that will be held on February 23, 2023 at 16:30. During the meeting, all the information necessary to evaluate the presentation of the candidacy will be offered and questions may be asked of the Clust-ER representatives. The main sectors involved by Amulet: Construction, aerospace and aeronautics, energy, automotive.

> Sign up for the webinar

> Platform to submit your proposal

> Guidelines for applicants