Maternity Waiting Center benefits mothers from Chalatenango – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

Mothers, their babies and their families benefit from the new Care Model of the Maternity Waiting Center, created under the focus of the Nacer con Cariño Law, an initiative led by the First Lady of the Republic, Gabriela de Bukele.

According to the authorities, on average, this Center located in Chalatenango, attends some 35 mothers on a monthly basis with services such as: accommodation for mothers who are about to give birth; prenatal education and breastfeeding counseling; timely transfer to the hospital for delivery care; accommodation for mothers who must carry out examinations or evaluations of their newborns and who require support; stimulation of child development for newborns, among others.

The new maternal-infant care model contemplates the training of health personnel to provide comprehensive care and services that adapt to the needs of each mother, including monitoring their clinical history; counseling on nutrition and balanced eating with local foods and the exchange of nutritious recipes; advice on breastfeeding and care of the newborn with the accompaniment of the family; infrastructure transformation with a focus on warm, welcoming and safe environments.

Thanks to the work of the Office of the First Lady in conjunction with MINSAL and FOSALUD, 25 Maternity Waiting Centers have been installed in various municipalities including Tacuba, Suchitoto, Colón, La Palma, San Juan Nonualco, Berlin, Chirilagua, Anamorós, Perquín , among others.

