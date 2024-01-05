Mathias D. (44) claims that victim Stephanie (43) attacked him during family drama in wellness (Waregem)

Waregem

Source: Own reporting

Today at 8:16 PM

Mathias D. (44), who was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of murder and setting fire to an inhabited house, is said to have stated during his interrogations that his partner and victim Stephanie D. (43) had first attacked him with a knife.

Mathias D. (44) has given his version of the drama that happened on Wednesday in Waregem. His wife Stephanie, the 43-year-old wellness center manager, was violently killed.

READ ALSO. How relationship problems led to family drama in wellness: “He’s a pile of misery”

According to sources, the man wants to shift the responsibility to her. She allegedly approached him with a knife, he says. It is unclear what would have happened next. The suspect says that there is a black hole in his memory as a result of taking medication. A struggle would have followed, and that ended badly.

According to initial findings, the woman died as a result of five stab wounds. He set fire to the woman’s vehicle to prevent her from fleeing. Mathias D.’s lawyer, master Vallery Declercq, does not want to comment. The man will appear before the council chamber on Tuesday, which must rule on his further arrest. (cell, jfs)

Share this: Facebook

X

