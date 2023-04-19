Matovič was shaken and Heger found out that he was not interested

Filip Obradovič selected and commented on the news

1. Frightened Pellegrini resists for now

Petr Pellegrini’s voice is still maintaining its position and is close to Smer, Progresívne Slovakia is on the rise, and Igor Matovič has stopped the departure of Eduard Heger, whose Democrats have a serious problem defending their existence. This follows from the latest Ipsos survey for Denník N from mid-April.

With 5 months and 11 days left until the election on September 30, it is too early to draw conclusions about what morning we will wake up to on the first Sunday in October. However, the Ipsos survey shows trends in public sentiment that may influence the decisions of political parties in the coming weeks.