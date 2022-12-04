Home News Mattarella: “A common commitment in the EU is needed for migrants”
Mattarella: "A common commitment in the EU is needed for migrants"

Mattarella: “A common commitment in the EU is needed for migrants”

ROMA – The management of migratory flows “is a decisive and global issue” that will not be eclipsed. «Diplomacies, national and international organizations, starting with the European Union, are called to a common commitment. At stake are the life, destiny and dignity of human beings. So yesterday Sergio Mattarella at the Mediterranean Dialogues in Rome.

