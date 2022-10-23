“Peace is a heritage that we have taken for granted in Europe”. On the day of the inauguration of the new government, Sergio Mattarella took the floor at the meeting organized by the Community of Sant’Egidio entitled “The cry of peace”. “The challenge is always the same – declared the President of the Republic -: to pursue paths of peace with perseverance, through a collective commitment of the international community that values ​​dialogue, negotiations, the use of diplomacy instead of arms”. The head of state recalled that “peace cannot be achieved by exalting war and the will to power. Because peace is integral or does not exist ». And he stressed that “the unfortunate war waged by Russia represents a direct challenge to the values ​​of peace, puts the Ukrainian people in grave danger every day, also affects the Russian people, generates dramatic consequences for the whole world“. He is also present at the Nuvola all’Eur, where the interreligious assembly takes place Emmanuel Macron, arrived in Rome in the afternoon. The French president will stay in the capital until tomorrow for institutional meetings in the framework of the Italy-France Treaty of November 2021. A hearing by Pope francescoa private lunch with Mattarella and a meeting with the premier Giorgia Meloni.

“The threat we are facing – continued the head of state – induces some to face the specter of recourse to nuclear weapons. It would be the perverse temptation of escalation, of the spiral of violence that feeds on violence ». For the president, «in the face of the evocation of such terrible scenarios, our consciences invoke the defense of that right to peace that brings us together here today. A peace that does not ignore the right to defend itself and does not look away from the duty to help an attacked people. May it happen in Europe, in the Middle East, in Africa, anywhere in the world ». “In Ukraine, as elsewhere – he concluded -, we need to re-tie the threads of humanity that war breaks”.

“I tried to address President Putin”, Macron intervened immediately after Mattarella, and “every day I asked myself this question: how did we get into these tunnels?” Asked the head of the Elysée. “Right now we only speak of ‘victory’, of ‘defeat’, accepting being so out of time and speaking of peace is something great. And that is why I came today “, he explained, recognizing that” talking about peace today, calling for peace today, can perhaps be unbearable for those who fight for their freedom. And maybe someone could think of a betrayal ». But, is the invitation, “let’s not let peace be captured by Russian power today.” Peace “is possible”, Macron remarked, and “it is what they will decide – he said referring to the Ukrainians – and which will respect the rights of the sovereign people”.

“Macron for us is a friend and represents a man sensitive to the dimension of religions, of spirituality – was the comment of the founder of the Community of Sant’Egidio Andrea Riccardi -. Furthermore, from a political point of view, he seems to me a leader who can coagulate a European initiative in terms of peace ». Among the first to arrive at the Cloud, the Minister of Development and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso: «I had already accepted to be present – he declared -, because I strongly believe in the initiatives of Sant’Egidio I would say already in not suspicious times». But the participants are thousands in presence and in streaming connection. Among them, the president of the CEI, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, together with the chief rabbi of France, Haim Korsia and the general secretary of the Muslim World League, Abdul Karim Al-Issa. The testimony of Ukrainian Olga Makar will also be heard.

So many prominent personalities who will intervene in the 14 forums scheduled throughout October 24 and the morning of 25, always at the Cloud, before joining Pope Francis in the afternoon of the same day in prayer for the Peace of religions at the Colosseum. Numerous registrations received from various European countries for participation in the presence and thousands of those who will follow online from all continents.