The reaction of the European Union and the international community to the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine “has as its horizon the construction of a just and necessary peace, capable of restoring to that country the full independence it has violated”. This was stated by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, speaking at the Anci assembly.

The war «in our Europe – he recalled – is making us fall back into the fear of a nightmare that we thought would never come again. A war marked by atrocious cruelties and, these days, with the intention of keeping millions of people in the dark and cold in winter. In the face of these crimes, the European Union has reacted together with the international community, ensuring solidarity with Ukraine and its resistance».

Iran and Afghanistan, peace that cannot be renounced

“Cities are the most tenacious, most courageous interpreters of possible peace,” he added, recalling the figure of Giorgio La Pira to the Anci assembly. Peace, he added, is an “inalienable value, as is emerging more and more in these months which see, in addition to the war in Ukraine, the destruction of the Afghans’ expectations of freedom and the courageous struggle of Iran’s women and young people for the freedom, rights and values ​​of humanity”.

Covid, the victims are a stern appeal to responsibility

The head of state also spoke about the pandemic. «The terrible images of military trucks that carry away the coffins of many people who died from the virus will remain engraved in our minds, people who in many cases have left us without the greeting of family members, without a prayer at their funeral. We will not forget them. They represent a permanent warning. A severe and not ephemeral appeal to responsibility. Celebrating the Anci assembly here means awareness of the lessons deriving from the pandemic”.

«The State, Regions, Municipalities, Provinces, have been able to team up during the pandemic, affirming the unity of the Republic, with an admirable ability to recompose and understanding in the management of the emergency. We realized – the Head of State remarked – the role of science. We have understood that we need healthcare that is more attentive to the territories, care services that are closer to the person, assistance that is more in line with the needs of families, especially the most disadvantaged and in difficulty”.

The Pnrr is unavoidable for Italy: it will condition our future and that of the EU

A passage from the speech was dedicated to Italy’s economic recovery. «The way in which we will be able to use and put to good use the resources made available by the EU will condition a part of the future, not only of the country, but of the entire continent. The Pnrr is an appointment that Italy cannot avoid. We have the opportunity to fill structural gaps, to strengthen sustainable development strategies, to modernize the public administration, to lengthen the pace of innovation, to enhance welfare. There is the possibility of reducing one’s internal imbalances, of keeping up with the times, of accelerating the ecological and digital transitions».

Protect the rights of all citizens

The “rights of citizens, in the North as in the South, in cities as in towns, in the metropolis as in the internal areas, must be able to experience the full validity of the constitutional principles” concluded Mattarella.