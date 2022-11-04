ROME. “Peace is a value to be cultivated and preserved, and more than ever the current aggression unleashed by the Russian Federation against Ukraine calls us to the responsibility of concretely testifying our convictions”. Words of the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, who this morning placed a laurel wreath at the Altare della Patria on the occasion of the feast of the Armed Forces. Waiting for him in front of the staircase were the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, together with the highest institutional offices, including the presidents of the Chamber and Senate, Lorenzo Fontana and Ignazio La Russa, and the president of the Consulta, Silvana Sciarra.

“Today we celebrate the day of National Unity and, on this day, we honor the Armed Forces who with their dedication and contribution have allowed Italy to become a united, free and democratic state”, wrote Mattarella shortly before. in the traditional message to the Minister of Defense. “November 4 reminds us, with renewed emotion, of the many lives broken during the bitter fighting of the First World War, a conflict that tore apart and devastated the whole of Europe – the head of state reminded Minister Guido Crosetto – it was a great test for the many who, coming from every corner of the country, united under the Tricolor, with courage and heroism brought to fulfillment the dream of the Risorgimento, reuniting Trento and Trieste with the nation “

“The women and men in arms – continues Mattarella’s message – are still entrusted, even today, with our security, the safeguarding of our institutions, of peace, of freedom, operating, on the mandate of the Parliament and the Government, even in lands far away torn by terrible conflicts to bring, under the flags of the international community, stability and respect for human rights ”. “Soldiers – underlines the Head of State – sailors, airmen, carabinieri, financiers and civil defense personnel, the Republic is grateful to you for your self-denial and for your commitment”.

A special thought goes to those who are employed abroad, from Europe to Central and Northern Africa, from Asia to the Middle East and in the Mediterranean Sea, and to those who operate on the national territory, in collaboration with the police forces. «With these sentiments, I address a warm greeting to all of you and your families. Long live the Armed Forces, long live Italy ».

The head of state laid the laurel wreath to the Unknown Soldier, then the passage of the Frecce Tricolori and military honors: Mattarella then left Piazza Venezia to the applause of the citizens who attended the ceremony.

“It is a moment that unites and a moment that unites us to all the people who sacrificed themselves to defend us and for our credibility”. Thus Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaking to reporters about the value of the party of the Armed Forces at the end of the ceremony.

The President of the Republic then arrived in Bari celebrating the local armed forces, which despite the distance from the front, played an important role in the Great War. The involvement of the Adriatic region in the conflict brought Puglia and its main ports back to the center of the attention of the Italian government: Bari, Brindisi, Otranto and Taranto, strategic in the control of naval routes and fundamental to guaranteeing the country an adequate flow of raw materials and foodstuffs. Bari was home to the ninth infantry regiment, “the Regiment of Bari”, now stationed in Trani. The unit, framed in the “Regina” Brigade, wrote memorable pages of heroism on Mount San Michele and at the end of the war obtained the Military Order of Italy, a Gold and a Bronze Medal for Military Valor.