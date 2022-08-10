“It is difficult not to return from Alghero, breaking away from this city is not easy”. The first words of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, who has just landed in the military port of north-west Sardinia, are full of admiration for the Catalan city, where for the second consecutive year the Head of State will spend ten days of vacation, under the banner of relaxation and away from the clamor of an electoral campaign for policies that has now begun despite the fact that the lists have not yet been officially presented. A formal transition that will take place from 21 August, on the very day when the President could leave the island to return to Rome, unless plans change. In the meantime, a period of rest and some private visits are being prepared for him. The holiday program will be decided day by day and for obvious security reasons it remains top secret. The only certainty is that he will stay in the military Air Force guesthouse inside the Porto Conte Park, where he arrived immediately after receiving the official welcome on his arrival, this afternoon, in the military stopover by the prefect of Sassari, Paola. Dessì, of the Chief of Staff of the Air Force, air squad general Luca Goretti, of the commander of the Alghero airport detachment, the Lt. col. Domenico Cecco, of the mayor Mario Conoci and of the provincial offices of the police forces. The Head of State spent about 30 minutes inside the airport. The president spoke asking for news on the trend of the summer season, showing satisfaction with the positive situation of tourism. Accompanying him on his Sardinian holidays, his daughter – to whom the mayor gave a floral tribute – and her family. Few outings and lots of rest and sea: this is Mattarella’s program which, in response to the mayor’s invitation to the town hall, has hinted that he will leave very little from his residence in Porto Conte. His stay in Alghero should not include any official commitment. On the other hand, there will be boat trips and, probably, also participation in the mid-August mass. Among the visits there could be the Archaeological Museum, the Nuraghe Palmavera, the Necropolis of Anghelu Ruju and the Capo Caccia lighthouse. Today there is no crowd for him: the city has already honored him with a tricolor flowerbed, donated by Ance, the builders’ association.