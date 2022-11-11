MAASTRICHT. “Dramatic challenges loom over the EU, we need mutual trust”. This was stated by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, in Maastricth on the occasion of the thirtieth anniversary of the signing of the Treaty. The head of state, after the brief visit of the House of Government and the exhibition dedicated to the European Union, is speaking in the presence of guests invited by the Limburg authorities and Studio Europa Maastricht.

«We are required to make a qualitative leap, courageous and far-sighted choices – says the head of state -. Evading them would mean resigning ourselves to irrelevance ». Courage and determination are needed, “everything can be dismantled and Brexit has shown it – continues Mattarella – but do we really want to offer people a past that no longer exists?”.

Aid decree, Meloni: “From the government 9.1 billion for families against expensive bills”. On migrants: “Incomprehensible and unjustified reaction of Paris”. The French response: “Breaking trust with Italy” by the editorial staff 11 November 2022



Also on the issue of migrants “we cannot be satisfied with occasional solutions. We need “shared choices of the European Union”, reiterated the president. He intended that they “respect human rights”. Because “the European Union is a community of values, without values ​​it would lose its meaning”. The response to the migratory challenge itself “will only be successful if supported by the criteria of solidarity within the EU and cohesion in the external response and by a far-sighted policy towards the African region”. For Mattarella “apart from the ethical profiles it is good to keep in mind that in a few decades the population ratio between Africa and the European Union will be four to one and the countries of that continent, equipped with a large quantity of raw materials of immense value, once developed an adequate organizational capacity, they will have weight and influence in the international community ». Therefore, “it is not improper to think that their attitude towards the Union will correspond to the degree of solidarity that today is reserved for them and their migrants”. Consequently, “while we intensify the dialogue with third countries of origin and transit of migrants, we must work so that the principles of coordination and shared responsibility between Member States guide the common response to a phenomenon that is decisive for our own growth prospects”. And for Mattarella “all this urges the entire international community and, as far as we are concerned, the Union even more to reach effective agreements that respect everyone’s rights”. Only in this way “a shared future is planned”.

For President Mattarella, Europe is like an unfinished building that must grow. In this sense, it is also necessary to “rethink energy policy choices: it would be useless to list in detail European weaknesses that these months of war have abundantly highlighted with very serious economic and social consequences for our peoples”. Even in this case it is not the time for hesitation or selfish choices, «on the contrary – he added – the needs to be met are such as to require courage and determination. The progress of the last few weeks is heading in the right direction, starting with the decision to define a ceiling on the price of gas, which has already contributed to the fall in energy prices ». At the same time “rethinking the Union’s energy policy means stimulating the search for new sources and new supplies in line with our values ​​and with our interests and with the choices already made in the context of the green deal and with our policy objectives foreign “.

* Updating