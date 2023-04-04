news-txt”>

(ANSA) – FERRARA, 04 APR – The President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella has arrived at the Municipal Theater of Ferrara where he is taking part in the inauguration of the 2022-23 academic year of Unife, the 632nd since its foundation. The head of state was greeted by the playing of the national anthem.



In addition to the report by the rector Laura Ramaciotti, the Minister of University and Research Anna Maria Bernini intervenes, while the inaugural address is entrusted to Patrizio Bianchi, former minister, former rector and professor emeritus of Unife, on the figure of Nicolò Copernico, who in 1503 he graduated in Canon Law in Ferrara.



Also present in the audience were former Prime Minister Romano Prodi – who had a long conversation with Ferrara-born former Minister of Culture Dario Franceschini before the start of the ceremony – the undersecretary for Culture Vittorio Sgarbi and president of the Ferrara Arte foundation, the president of ‘Emilia-Romagna Stefano Bonaccini, the mayor Alan Fabbri, then Moni Ovadia, general manager of the municipal theater and the bishop Gian Carlo Perego. (HANDLE).

