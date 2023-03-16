news-txt”>

(ANSA) – FLORENCE, MARCH 15 – The first national conference of chambers of commerce will be held in Florence on March 24 and 25.



‘Designing tomorrow with courage’, the title of the event which will open on 24 March in the presence, the organizers explain, of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella. The objective of the Conference, hosted in the auditorium of the Florence Chamber of Commerce, is “to define the contribution that the chamber system can bring to the implementation of government policies and the Pnrr”.



Among the speeches at the event, in addition to that of the president of Unioncamere Andrea Prete and the general secretary Giuseppe Tripoli, expected, among others, that of the European commissioner for economic affairs Paolo Gentiloni, the ministers of companies and made in Italy Adolfo Urso, and of the Public Administration Paolo Zangrillo, and of the Undersecretary for the Economy Lucia Albano. In addition to the president of the Chamber of Commerce of Florence Leonardo Bassilichi, and the local authorities, the presidents of business associations such as Carlo Bonomi (Confindustria) and Carlo Sangalli (Confcommercio), Massimiliano Giansanti (Confagricoltura), Marco Granelli (Confartigianato), Ettore Prandini (Coldiretti), Francesco Profumo (Acre), Patrizia De Luise (Confesercenti). Also present were the president of Censis Giuseppe De Rita and the managing director of Sace Alessandra Ricci. (HANDLE).

