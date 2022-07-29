“We remember today, here in Ravenna, a page of violence, devastation and death, in the chapter of our history that would have led to the loss of freedom for the Italians, with the start of the dark season of the fascist dictatorship, in the agony of ‘monarchical-liberal order’. This was stated by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella speaking from Ravenna as guest of honor at the commemoration of the centenary of the squadron assault on the headquarters of the federation of cooperatives in the province of Ravenna led in 1922 by Italo Balbo.

«Democracy arises from the widespread awareness of the responsibility of each one in defending common freedoms. It was a conquest of the people. It is up to us to regenerate it every day, calling the youngest to be protagonists “says the tenant of the Quirinale, adding:” The attack on the headquarters of the Federation of Cooperatives in Ravenna intended to hit the heart of the popular redemption movement of the territory, which was came to organize over 15,000 farm workers. It was intended to weaken the demand for democratic participation that was appearing in an ever more vigorous way. The freedom of the social bodies of a country is an element that contributes to sustaining democratic life. When the intermediate formations are compressed, forced into silence, it is the entire scaffolding of freedoms and rights that is compromised ”.

The facts

It is one of the most tragic moments in Ravenna’s history, the one that today, in the presence of the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, was remembered in the city of Romagna. At the ‘Alighieri’ Theater the centenary of the squadron assault on the headquarters of the Federation of Cooperatives of the province of Ravenna by the teams led by Italo Balbo. A sort of ‘premise’ to the ‘March on Rome’, which was then staged a few months later, on October 28, 1922. The event entitled ‘Summer 1922: fascist attack on freedom, centenary of the squadron’s assault on the headquarters of the Federation of the Cooperatives of the Province of Ravenna ‘is promoted by the Municipality and the Province of Ravenna in collaboration with Legacoop, Legacoop Romagna, Federation of cooperatives and the entire cooperative movement of Legacoop and traces the events that occurred in the night between 27 and 28 July of 1922. At that time the Federation of Ravenna Cooperatives, one of the last bastions of cooperative associations in Italy, was set on fire and partially devastated by the assault which was, as Balbo himself wrote in his diary, a political act to “give opponents the sense of terror “. What took place in the Romagna city was one of the episodes of violence that intensified, particularly in the summer of 1922, affecting numerous Italian cities. At the time of the fire in the building, which later became and still is the seat of the Province of Ravenna, there was also Nullo Baldini, president of the Federation, who was led outside by the fascists themselves. The entire city was hit, the Chamber of Labor was also devastated and the Fascist fury in the following days caused numerous losses among the Ravenna people.