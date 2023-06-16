Mattarella: “Independence of the untouchable robes”. But it requires discretion from magistrates – breaking latest news

news-txt”>

Sergio Mattarella recalls and perhaps this time warns: “article 104 of the Constitution recognizes the judicial order autonomy and independence from any other power. They are indisputable principals through which the jurisdiction can ensure, without conditioning, the impartial application of the law”.

An emphasis that at first sight seems obvious but which today, on the part of the President of the Republic as well as the Superior Council of the Judiciary, is transformed into an impassable border. Yes, because the head of state spoke to the young magistrates at the Quirinale a few hours after the presentation to the Council of Ministers of an epoch-making justice reform. A text thought for a long time by the Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio and also shared on several occasions with the offices of the Quirinal which have not failed to offer criticisms and suggestions in what is defined as the “moral suasion” of the Quirinal.

For these reasons it is foreseeable that from the Presidency of the Republic there will be no denials to the process of the provision which, moreover, is in the form of a bill – unless there are last-minute surprises in the text that will come out of the CDM. And which in any case the Colle technicians reserve the right to study carefully. The president anticipates the formalization of the text with a speech on the point of law in which he effectively guarantees that the autonomy and independence of the robes is not in question.

Having clarified this, Mattarella focuses on a series of appeals to magistrates who have the aim of not causing the category to lose credibility, an even more important condition in times of radical reforms. The head of state therefore requests, in rapid succession, that “constant and rigorous attention be maintained to the behavior of its individual components”; to stay away from any “judicial individualism” and “pre-established theses”; and above all to maintain “absolute personal sobriety” in order to avoid “the risk of appearing biased or biased”.

The president concludes with an invitation to be modest and “to listen”, an indispensable aspect for “being able to ponder the decision” because “the best decisions mature after a broad discussion”. Finally, on the theme of Justice, a reminder on the state of Italian prisons could not be omitted: it is necessary “to make the restriction, even temporary, of freedom deriving from the application of laws intended to protect the civil consortium respectful of the dignity of the person”.