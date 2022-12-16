ROME. “Today the international community, all of us, must take care of democracy, vigorously defend those values ​​and ideals which are the indispensable condition for everyone to be able to enjoy fundamental human rights”. This was stated by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, at the greeting ceremony by the Diplomatic Corps at the Quirinale.

The head of state quotes Shirin Ebadi, the first Muslim woman Nobel Peace Prize winner: «To take care of a beautiful plant we must water it every day, be careful of how much light it receives. We can’t just pour a lot of water on ourselves and then ignore it for a year. Under these conditions, the plant dies. And the same goes for democracy: if it is not watched over by the people, it dies. These are words to be shared», concluded the head of state who asked himself: «How can we take care of our democracies? How can we work for a just peace?”.

Italy and development cooperation

We must act to immediately mitigate the consequences produced by the war, says the Head of State. «I am thinking of the sudden interruption of food exports and the consequent increase in prices which exacerbated an unprecedented food crisis. Italy is dedicating efforts and resources to alleviate this supply crisis, thinking of innovative, sustainable solutions capable of producing wealth for local populations. We work with our partners and with FAO, Ifad and Pam who together make up the food pole of the United Nations, which we are proud to host in Italy”.

Italy, through the action of development cooperation, “doesn’t forget these dramatic emergencies. the attention dedicated to the new theaters of crisis has not come to the detriment of our action in other contexts, in which we continue to act to provide initial assistance to the most vulnerable people and to foster lasting dynamics of shared development. Because if it is true that with war there can be no development, it is equally true that without development there can be no stability and peace”.

The war in Ukraine

“We would never have thought – says the president – that a country like Russia, so close to us in culture and history, could go so far as to attack the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine in order to cruelly deprive the population of electricity, water and heating throughout the long and harsh winter of those places». «A year ago, with the pandemic – he recalls – we told each other that no one could feel safe until everyone, everywhere in the world, was safe from the disease. Today, unfortunately, we have to note that the same axiom also applies to what is happening in Ukraine”.

To move with the times

The European Union must keep up with the times. The great changes and challenges of recent years require all of us to assume responsibility», says the President of the Republic. “In reforming itself – added the Head of State – the Union must not, however, run the risk of looking only within its borders, but must continue to keep alive the vocation for dialogue and solidarity and cooperation with others Countries: The European Union can and must act as a reliable partner and globally responsible security provider. Prosperity, stability and security are not only values ​​to be protected, but strategic interests to be defended”.

Four hundred million children at risk

There are 400 million children living in crisis areas in the world, Mattarella recalled later. «The most recent challenges cannot and must not make us forget the dramatic and numerous crisis situations in the world. According to the latest data made available by Unicef, there are more children in need of humanitarian assistance today than at any time in recent history. We are witnessing an unprecedented overlapping of risk factors: conflicts, food insecurity which increases malnutrition rates, famines caused by climate change, the resurgence of epidemics, including cholera and measles, represent a further danger to the children”.

Mediterranean, Africa and strategic Balkans

The Mediterranean, Africa and the Balkans are strategic for Europe’s interests. «The Russian aggression in Ukraine has further highlighted the geopolitical continuity and the strategic importance of the relations of Italy and Europe with the enlarged Mediterranean and with the entire African continent, on which the effects of the Russian conflict are having a particularly serious impact- Ukrainian,” says the president. «The factors of interdependence that cross this geopolitical axis to include the entire African continent, unite us in a common destiny and call us to build a shared future together. A future that now requires us to work together and proactively for peace and stability and for the promotion of sustainable and resilient growth. We have seen that when the international community moves with common intentions, results become possible; we have had an example of this with the positive start, thanks to the mediation role of the African Union, of the path of peace in the Horn of Africa. We must continue to seek constructive solutions also to curb the violence of which the civilian populations of the Great Lakes region are victims”. A similar reflection was addressed by the head of state to the Balkans, «a region strongly affected by the consequences of the war in Ukraine. We share the same challenges with this region, from the energy crisis to the migration crisis. Italy has always supported the enlargement process within the European Union. Today it is more crucial than ever to offer concrete answers to these countries which for many years now have been looking at the European perspective as the best possible answer for their future. The recent European Union-Balkans summit was an important step in the right direction. It is now necessary to give a further acceleration to the process». «With the same spirit and the same intention, Italy continues to encourage the European Union to establish increasingly structured and fruitful ties with other regional bodies on all continents. In this sense, the recent European Union-ASEAN Summit, a crucial organization for the stability of Asia, should be celebrated, as well as the dialogue initiated for a similar meeting with Latin America and the negotiations underway for the conclusion of agreements aimed at strengthening ties between the Europe and numerous countries on both continents», concluded Mattarella.