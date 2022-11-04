The head of state places a wreath at the Altare della Patria on the occasion of the National Unity Day of the feast of the armed forces. Prime Minister Meloni and the presidents of the Senate and La Russa and Fontana are present.
Moratti tomorrow in the square in Milan with Calenda and Renzi
The former vice president of the Lombardy Region, Letizia Moratti, also participates in the demonstration in support of the Ukrainian people and peace, convened by the leader of the Third Pole, Carlo Calenda, for tomorrow at the Arco della Pace in Milan. This is the first political initiative in which Moratti participates after his resignation from the Fontana junta. In addition to numerous associations, parliamentarians and exponents of Action and IV will participate, including the leader, Matteo Renzi;, the former president of the Chamber, Pierferdinando Casini; Marco Cappato, exponents of the Radicals; but also of the Democratic Party, such as senator Carlo Cottarelli and the mayor of Bergamo Giorgio Gori.
Covid, Schillaci: sanitary reintegration no vax is a sign of peace
«Having put people who would have returned in two months to work is just giving a little oxygen to so many deficiencies. I think the early return of doctors and nurses is also a sign of pacification ». So Orazio Schillaci, new health minister, interviewed on Rai Radio1 at Gr1. To the question: “Will you challenge the resolutions of the regions in favor of the continuation of the compulsory vaccination for health workers?” the minister replied: “We are evaluating with our lawyers.”
Lazio, Calenda: Pd converge on D’Amato, stop wide field
“The wide field never existed. Moreover, the 5S, which oppose the waste-to-energy plant and any infrastructure in Lazio, do not want to do so. We proposed to @pdnetwork to converge on a name that is not ours: Alessio D’Amato. We await an answer ». Carlo Calenda writes it on Twitter, posting and commenting on an interview with Nicola Zingaretti.