11:55

Moratti tomorrow in the square in Milan with Calenda and Renzi

The former vice president of the Lombardy Region, Letizia Moratti, also participates in the demonstration in support of the Ukrainian people and peace, convened by the leader of the Third Pole, Carlo Calenda, for tomorrow at the Arco della Pace in Milan. This is the first political initiative in which Moratti participates after his resignation from the Fontana junta. In addition to numerous associations, parliamentarians and exponents of Action and IV will participate, including the leader, Matteo Renzi;, the former president of the Chamber, Pierferdinando Casini; Marco Cappato, exponents of the Radicals; but also of the Democratic Party, such as senator Carlo Cottarelli and the mayor of Bergamo Giorgio Gori.