Pnrr opportunity not to be missed

“The National Recovery and Resilience Plan pushes Italy towards” the goal of training boys and girls to face the complexities of global phenomena. “We cannot afford to miss this opportunity. We owe it to our young people and their future,” said the Head of State. «Let’s ensure that the future of younger generations it is not only what remains of the present but it is the fruit of an exercise of conscience on our part. Escaping the claim to choose for them, to condition their path. The Republic thrives on everyone’s participation », she specified.

Sergio Mattarella during the end of year speech

Appeal to young people: do not destroy life through imprudence

«Speaking of young people – Mattarella underlined – I would like – for a moment – to address them directly: we are all affected by the tragedy of the many deaths on the streets. Too many kids lose their lives at night in car accidents, due to speed, lightness, consumption of alcohol or drugs. When you drive, your life and the lives of others are in your hands. Don’t destroy it for a moment of imprudence. Don’t cancel your future.”

Successful Russia in Ukraine, further aggression possible

For the “serious damage” caused by the war in Ukraine, the president of the Republic said, “the responsibility lies entirely with the attacker and not with those who defend themselves or those who help them defend themselves. Let’s think about it: if the aggression were successful, others would follow, with other wars, with unpredictable borders. We do not resign ourselves to this present. This can’t be the future.” Of the danni of the war, he underlined, «the responsibility falls entirely on whoever attacked and not on whoever defends himself or who helps him to defend himself. We feel deep sadness for the many human lives lost and because, every day, houses, hospitals, schools, theaters are destroyed, transforming cities and towns into a pile of ruins. Huge quantities of financial resources are burned for armaments which, if destined for world hunger, the fight against disease or poverty, would be a relief for humanity”.

First female prime minister sign of maturity of the country

“The clear electoral result – underlined the Head of State – allowed for the rapid birth of the new government, led, for the first time, by a donna. This is a novelty of great social and cultural significance, which has been mature in our country for some time and has now become a reality. Over the course of a few years – he added – almost all the political forces present in Parliament have taken turns in the Government, in various parliamentary coalitions. What happened has placed them all, at different times, in the face of the need to measure themselves against the difficulties of governing. The concreteness of reality has thus summoned everyone to responsibility. It urges everyone to apply themselves to the urgency of problems that await answers. Our democracy has therefore proved, once again, to be a mature democracy, complete, also thanks to this experience, acquired by all, of representing and governing a large country », he concluded.

Energy transition new frontier

“Securing the planet, and therefore our future, the future of humanity, means first of all tackling the issue of energy transition concretely” underlined the President of the Republic. «The complex work required to switch from traditional sources, polluting and harmful to health and the environment, to energy renewablerepresents the new frontier of our economic systems. It is no coincidence that on these issues, and in particular for the affirmation of a new ecological culture, we register the mobilization and participation of many young people”.