Friday 28 October, in the presence of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarellathe annual ceremony dedicated to the AIRC Foundation was held at the Palazzo del Quirinale, an appointment that opens The days of researchan initiative that since 1995 informs public opinion on the progress achieved in the field of cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment, and involves citizens in donations to support the careers of young researchers and new scientific programs.

Support for cancer research is essential

The Minister of Health Orazio Schillacithe Minister of University and Research Anna Maria Berninithe President of the Airc Foundation Andrea Sironithe Scientific Director of the AIRC Foundation Federico Caligaris Cappio and the Doctor Federica Facciotti researcher at the European Institute of Oncology in Milan, presented to the President Sergio Mattarella the results of the common commitment of a year of work for the treatment of cancer, highlighting the importance of continuing to support researchers committed to decoding the complexity of cancer to improve therapies and offer a better future for all patients.

1000 cases of cancer diagnosed every day

“Cancer is unfortunately part of the life of all of us, it directly or indirectly affects every family – he has declared Andrea Sironi – In Italy about a thousand cases are diagnosed every day. When cancer bursts into our lives, after a moment of bewilderment, we trust doctors, asking ourselves what we could do to speed up the cure. The answer is only one: to support research. Today in our country there are over 3.6 million people who have encountered this disease and are alive.

In Italy the lowest percentage of researchers in Europe

However, OECD 2022 data show that out of a thousand workers in Italy only 6.5 are engaged in the research sector, compared to 13.4 in France, 10.1 in Germany and 9.2 in Europe, and that investment in research in 2020 it was 1.5% of GDP in Italy, 2.3% in France, 3.1% in Germany. The PNRR finally involves a commitment to an investment in research for the next three years; we hope that this extraordinary investment can be consolidated and made structural, adapting it to that of the other more virtuous European countries. AIRC firmly believes that independent research should be protected because it helps to give answers to right to care for patients regardless of industrial objectives “.

To cure it is necessary to understand

“History has given us two fundamental lessons that AIRC has made its own – has explained Federico Caligaris Cappio – The first is that in order to cure it is necessary to understand. Understanding cancer and its mechanisms is only possible through research. The second aspect concerns the need to communicate the results, both to professionals for the necessary evaluations, and to the general public to explain how only research allows to obtain meaningful results for the patient. Research is not improvised but is built over time with rigor and method. Certainly this attitude, favored by the commitment of AIRC, has produced important results in our country, it is clear that the Italian oncology school has reached a leading level and an international scientific consecration.

A road map to face new challenges

However, much work remains to be done to cure all types of cancer. For this reason, AIRC is designing a road map suitable for the new times to face difficult challenges such as internationalization, the generational turnover of researchers, territorial disparities, education and information in oncology and the methods of clinical translation of research results. with all its implications, including relationships with patients. Young people play a particular role in this strategic vision, an issue to which AIRC is particularly sensitive ”.

Funding helps save lives

“My history as a researcher is characterized by two great values ​​that AIRC has always had in its DNA: trust in young people and sharing – she recalled Federica Facciotti – AIRC’s research aims to transform the lives of patients with new and increasingly effective treatments and therapies. Perhaps it is less evident how much researchers’ lives also transform when they receive AIRC funding. When I got my first Start-Up I was really young, in the letter next to the words ‘funded project’ there was much more, there was all the trust of AIRC that allowed me to return to Italy and start my own independent laboratory . In presenting my second project I was able to count on the collaboration of many colleagues, the mere fact of belonging to the same community made us recognize the sharing of a common goal, that of making cancer more and more treatable. Even for us who study the basic mechanisms of the disease it is essential to always keep an eye on the patient because behind the statistics and numbers there are people, with their lives and their stories “.

Three awards for those who support Airc

At the end of the ceremony, the President of the Republic presented three important awards to scientists and supporters of AIRC. The “Guido Venosta” Award was assigned to the scientist Lucia Del Mastro of the IRCCS San Martino Polyclinic Hospital and University of Genoa for identifying an effective treatment for the medical-oncological therapy of young breast cancer patients and a new method of preserving fertility. The AIRC Award “Believe in Research” has been attributed to: Flavio Insina, for mixing i contents of the AIRC Foundation mission to the lighter themes of games and entertainment, involving the general public in support of cancer research. With genuine participation and innate sensitivity, he told the stories of researchers, volunteers and people who have faced the disease, making them the protagonists of his programs and helping to bring scientific research into the homes of Italians; and to CR Florence Foundation, alongside AIRC since 2016 with the common goal of promoting and supporting the best cancer research in our country. Thanks to this exemplary collaboration, it was possible to make state-of-the-art equipment available to the scientific community of the Florentine territory and to support innovative cancer research projects and scholarships for young researchers.