«It is always fidelity to the person that confronts us with the greatest challenge of the contemporary world: the salvation of the planet from the exploitation for which man himself has made himself responsible. Ours is a time, as Pope Francis repeats, of integral ecology: man must rebuild the balance with the environment and natural resources and he can do it only in a spirit of solidarity ». This was underlined by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, in a message at the CL meeting which opens today in Rimini.

“No regression on equity versus poverty”

For the head of state, “the passion for man has peace as its presupposition, democratic coexistence as its horizon, social equity, respect for every person in his freedom, rights, diversity” and is “a company challenges us on the protection of every person, as in the fight against the pandemic, starting with those who are weakest and in difficulty. It challenges us on the ground of our capacity for solidarity, acceptance and integration. It reminds us of a sense of justice that does not tolerate regressions with the increase in poverty and marginalization ».

In Ukraine, heinous war of invasion

“Not far from us, in the heart of Europe, a wicked war is being fought, provoked by the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine – writes Mattarella in his message to the President of the Meeting Bernard Scholz -. Europe has risen from Nazi-Fascism precisely by abjuring the will to power and the war that is a direct consequence of it, totalitarianisms, ideologies centered on both ethnic-national and ideological supremacy. This war of invasion, with the grief, the destruction, the hatred it continues to generate, shakes the whole of humanity in its founding values ​​and Europe in its very identity ”.