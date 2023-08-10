Mattarella signs the extra-profit decree. Banks in the trenches

Cracked idyll, but without open confrontation, between the banks and the government. In the surprise move via decree and without consulting the tax on extra profits, the credit institutions read a hostile gesture. Which arouses anger, even if no one comes out: the line is to work on possible adjustments during the conversion of the decree. And while the bridge builders are at work trying, if not to mend, to bring relations back to a level of collaboration, the measure is being rejected by the rating agencies and the alarm over the risk that the country’s reputation will be undermined. But the government is going straight. “Let’s move forward,” says Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini. “We are not in the USSR, I am a liberal”, he points out, but it is “fair” to give savers a “small part of the billionaire profits” of the banks.

Banks in the trenches

An initial assessment of the new tax was made by the ABI presidential committee, which met in the morning to take stock of the situation. A first round of the table, with participants connected remotely, to review the contents of the law and its first effects, with 9 billion of capitalization burned on the Stock Exchange following the announcement and 4 recovered in yesterday’s rebound. The meeting ended without any official declaration: first we want to go deeper into the text. Meanwhile, the decree, signed by Mattarella, was published in the Official Journal in the evening.

The mood among bankers is anything but calm. Even if in any case the measure will have a different impact depending on the nature of the banks and their size. But the method chosen was certainly not appreciated: by decree, surprisingly and without consultation, precisely by that executive who had said he wanted to resolve the knots through ad hoc tables, as done on the pos. The strategy being considered is to try to soften the provision during conversion, especially to cushion the impact on loans which are already significantly declining due to lower demand and more severe supply conditions.

Meanwhile, the measure ends up in the international spotlight

The new tax “is credit negative” for the sector, Moody’s analysts warn. Which highlight the negative effect for institutions: according to the pro forma calculations on five banks that represent over 60% of the system’s interest margin (UniCredit, Intesa Sanpaolo, Bper, Banco Bpm and Mps) “it will significantly reduce their net income “, with a weight of “about 15% of the 2022 net profit of the system”. For Fitch it will affect the profitability of the banks, but without causing a downgrade of the rating. But there is also the risk that the kickback will be more extensive. “Robin Hood tax damages Italy’s reputation,” headlines the Financial Times. And while the president of Banca Etica raises the alarm on the risk that the tax will cause “a further credit crunch”, the president of ACRI Francesco Profumo expresses fears for the dividends of the foundations. The oppositions are also worried, with Calenda predicting an increase in commissions. While from within the Fi majority promises corrections in Parliament.

Early repayment of loans

Finally, the government’s about-face on the early repayment of loans fits into this dialectic between the government and the banks. A ‘correction’ anticipated in recent days by FdI to remedy a slip by the majority on the Infraction-saving decree, which had inserted a time restriction to the detriment of consumers and to the advantage of the banks. Which according to some observers would have traveled parallel to the acceleration on the new tax on extra profits. In recent days FdI had announced the correction in the first useful provision. Having said that: the rule is in the Asset decree and restores the rule whereby, in the event of early termination of consumer credit agreements, the consumer has the right to a refund of all costs incurred (including interest and expenses) regardless of when contracts have been concluded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

