Listen to the audio version of the article

«Tax evasion is a serious problem for any country, it is in an important way for Italy and in fact a lot has been done. In the Pnrr this is a theme that is underlined with great concreteness and many indications and has already been defined, among other things, with the EU and there are no signs that it will be changed”. In the midst of the debate on raising the cash ceiling and limit for the use of the POS, a strong call comes from the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella who thus answered a question on the European Union’s request for tax reform contained in the recommendations of the Pnrr against the evasion phenomenon.

During the joint press conference with the Swiss president Ignazio Cassis, and clarifying that the fight against tax evasion remains central to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, Mattarella said: «In Italy a lot has been done on the Pnrr as regards tax evasion fiscal, with a lot of concreteness and indications and there are no signs that this chapter will be changed”.