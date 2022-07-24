Listen to the audio version of the article

Sergio Mattarella is «a guarantee of continuity, stability, respect for the Constitution. It represents an essential point of reference for the citizens, for the institutions and for the political and civil life of this country ». He is the premier Mario Draghi to define the figure and role of the current President of the Republic explaining his political meaning on the birthday of the head of state. President Sergio Mattarella has turned 81 today and is in the first year of his second term at the Quirinale.

Visit to Turin

He would certainly have wanted to spend a “normal” birthday with his children and grandchildren – which he saw in the evening – without the chores that the presidential term entails. But this was not the case and Mattarella did not give up on an institutional commitment that today saw him in Turin to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Carabinieri students. To which he wanted to add a visit with a strong symbolic value to the Sermig of his friend Ernesto Olivero, to the former military arsenal which has now become the “Arsenal of peace”. A frugal lunch and a cake before returning to Rome.

Greetings messages

Numerous messages received from the president, from both sides of the political spectrum. The concept is unique, however, shared by citizens on social media, which is summarized in the term “reference point”. It has been for seven years and even more so today on the eve of an unexpected political vote whose results will determine Italy’s choices for the near future. Of “gentle authority and exemplary dedication” he spoke Pope francesco in his message of good wishes. “In the coming months, other difficult challenges await you, but I am sure that you will be able to decipher and interpret them with great authority and incisiveness, supporting and reviving the best energies of our beloved Italy”, said the President of the Senate Elisabetta Casellati.