In eight months, 677 victims, almost 3 a day

According to Inail data released by Anmil, there were 677 fatal accidents at work in Italy in the first 8 months of the year, with an average of almost three victims a day. Compared to the same period of 2021, when the victims were 772, there is a significant decrease of 12.3% .. In total, the injuries reported in the period January-August are 484,561 (i.e. 2,019 per day), with an increase of 38 , 7% compared to 349,449 in the first eight months of 2021. Occupational diseases were 39,367 (+ 7.9%).

Mattarella: dramatic numbers

“The numbers of victims of accidents at work, despite the numerous regulatory measures with which we have tried, over time, to prevent them, are alarming, dramatic”, reads the text sent by the head of state. «They tell – he underlines – stories of broken lives, of destroyed families, of seriously injured people, of men and women calling for justice. People who appeal to institutions, to employers, to the conscience of anyone who is in a position to make workplaces safe places, in which the dignity of the person is respected ».

New technologies and missed prevention

The head of state warns that “the development of new technologies has radically changed the nature and the space-time dimension of the workplace. Unfortunately, this phase was not accompanied by a proportionate growth of the initiatives towards prevention ».

Rights in the workplace as a “value generator”

«Working – says the President of the Republic – cannot mean putting one’s life at risk. This is why the National Day for Victims of Workplace Accidents is a precious opportunity to draw attention to an unacceptable phenomenon in a modern country that has placed work at the foundation of democratic life. The affirmation of rights in the workplace, first of all to life, as well as being a thermometer of civil life, is a generator of value for society, for workers, for businesses. With these sentiments – he concludes – I express my appreciation to Anmil for the commitment with which it assists and supports workers and their families, and I express my best wishes for the full success of the events scheduled throughout the country ».