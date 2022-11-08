Listen to the audio version of the article

A friendly country, one of the founders of the European Union, a member of NATO and with which bilateral collaboration is strong even if different points of view remain on some dossiers. This is Holland, a country that Sergio Mattarella, accompanied by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, visits today, Tuesday 8 November, ten years after the last mission of an Italian head of state, Giorgio Napolitano in 2012.

State visit

It is a state visit and that is the highest category of diplomatic protocol which involves a series of formal ceremonies, especially in a country where there is a monarchy. But there will also be room for politics in this long journey that will unfold between Amsterdam, The Hague and Maastricht. This last stage will fully convey the meaning of a visit dedicated to the European values ​​of solidarity and the need to never interrupt the path of ever greater integration. In Maastricht, on 11 November, Mattarella will give a strong speech on Europe, taking advantage of the symbolic flavor of the place where one of the fundamental Treaties for the progress of the Union was signed 30 years ago. And this will happen during a period in which the debate on the renewal of the Stability Pact is intense.

Stability Pact, Netherlands opposed to the slowdown in budgetary stakes

Mattarella will find himself talking with an old fox of continental politics like Mark Rutte at the head of his fourth government with a centrist coalition ranging from progressive liberals to Calvinists through the popular. A strongly conservative centrism on budget rules and decidedly more “liberal” on rights. The Rutte government is at the helm of the so-called “frugal” countries, ie those which, having a regular budget and a low deficit, try to contain the pressure to relax the parameters of the stability pact.

Management of migratory flows, Amsterdam slows down

Also on the issue of migrants divergent views have long remained as on the question of the secondary transfer of refugees, which would allow a more equitable redistribution of asylum seekers among EU member states. On the other hand, bilateral cooperation between the two countries remains excellent, as is full agreement on the approach to be taken towards the Russian federation.

Price cap, no by Rutte: it does not serve to reduce energy prices

The Netherlands is opposed to both the proposal for a gas price cap, which is being examined by the European Commission, and the idea of ​​a new common debt instrument to cope with expensive energy. As regards the first dossier, however, the Italian government has no doubts: Europe must go in the direction of a gas price cap, or “price cap”. The price cap is also supported by Macron’s France. Rutte, leader of the Nordic hawks, brakes. The Netherlands is not convinced that a price cap serves to reduce prices, ensure the security of supplies and prevent LNG from going to Asia. On the same Dutch line, Olaf Scholz’s Germany. The team of countries opposed to the price cap also includes Ireland, Austria, Denmark and Hungary.