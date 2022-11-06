Home News Mattarella: “We must pass on to young people the horror of the barbarism of Nazi-fascism. It is decisive for the development of the civil conscience of the new generations “
“Well aware of the unspeakable atrocities suffered by the deportees in the Nazi extermination camps and of the sufferings of their families, I wish to send a message of closeness and consideration to the final day of the 18th Congress of the Aned. I greet with particular intensity the life senator Liliana Segre and Mario Candotto, survivors of the hell of the extermination camps, and the other speakers, descendants of the many Italians deported to Germany for racial, political, religious reasons or for having opposed – with weapons , with disobedience, with non-collaboration – to Nazi-fascist barbarism ». These are the words of President Sergio Mattarella in a message to the Congress of the National Association of former deportees to Nazi camps.

“Remembering does not only mean remembering and dutifully honoring the sacrifice of millions of innocent people, victims of fanatical, ruthless and inhuman violence. Witnessing and handing down the memory of those historical facts also means contributing to creating a culture of peace, tolerance, respect, common belonging to the human race. Cultivating history and spreading memory is a decisive element for the creation and growth in the new generations of a solid and motivated civil conscience. With these convictions, I therefore express, through him, my best wishes for fruitful work – concludes Mattarella – to all the participants in your relevant initiative ».

