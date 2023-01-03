Approved in the municipal council the memorandum of understanding to manage the 60th anniversary of the Vajont which promises to be full of events and special guests, with the return of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella.

The Municipalities of Longarone, Vajont, Erto and Casso and Ponte nelle Alpi are in fact ratifying an agreement which provides for the delegation to the Vajont Foundation of the management of the initiatives agreed between all the various subjects. The Foundation will have the coordination of the proposals which will be carried forward by a committee of the four mayors. The administrators have therefore agreed on this solution which formalizes the working group that has already met in recent months for a more streamlined and coordinated management of all the commitments of the 60th.

Among the latest news there are important confirmations. “I met the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella a few weeks ago in Rome in a special audience”, explained the mayor Roberto Padrin, “he expressed his willingness to return to Longarone after his previous visit in spring 2019 to return to commemorate the tragedy. It is not certain that he will arrive in the month of October but he has assured me that his presence will not be lacking. Furthermore, all the official invitations to the Vatican secretariat have been renewed to make a dream come true that we have been cultivating for years, namely the visit of Pope Francis. We hope there will be positive surprises».

Instead, the presence of the president of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola has been confirmed, who accepted the invitation to visit the places of memory, as well as that of the new minister with responsibility for civil protection Nello Musumeci.

Among the various guests, the actor Marco Paolini has also agreed to return to Longarone who, in some way, will be present during the various months of 2023.

The events will come alive as early as March with the presentation of the tactile book project with the passing of the baton between survivors and youngsters and then with the stage of the Giro d’Italia on Friday 26 May, third to last day of the Giro. The stage will start from Longarone up to the Tre Cime di Lavaredo.

The great rescuers’ gathering will then return, as already happened in 2013: a significant event because it is one of the last occasions, given the many years that have now passed, to pay homage to the angels who arrived in Longarone from all over Italy and not only immediately after the tragedy. Then all the consolidated events will return, such as the walk on the Vajont places “The paths of memory” and the “Murazzi” award dedicated to the memory of Dr. Gianfranco Trevisan. We also think of a moment dedicated to national geologists and the reflection of memory with the Libera association with the idea in the making of a national summer camp.